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Magic's Jett Howard: Remaining out for Friday
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1 min read
Howard (ankle) is out for Friday's game against Chicago, per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel.
A left ankle sprain is costing Howard a fourth consecutive contest. His last chance to return before the end of the regular season is Sunday in Boston against the Celtics.
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