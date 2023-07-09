Howard submitted eight points (3-13 FG, 2-7 3PT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals over 29 minutes of Saturday's 89-78 loss to the Pistons in Summer League.

Howard got off to a red-hot start Saturday, burying back-to-back triples mid-way through the first quarter, but connected on just one field goal the rest of the game. However, he managed to make contributions elsewhere, dishing out four assists and corraling three steals in 29 minutes of play. Despite this, Howard finished tied for the worst plus-minus for Orlando (-15).