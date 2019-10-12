Magic's Jon Davis: Gets deal from Orlando
Davis signed a contract with the Magic on Monday.
An undrafted rookie out of Charlotte, the 6-foot-3 shooting guard will be given a chance to showcase his skills during training camp and the preseason. The terms of Davis' contract weren't disclosed, but he likely signed an Exhibit 10 deal that would allow him to suit up for the Magic's G League affiliate in Lakeland in the likely event he's waived prior to the regular season.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.