Magic's Jon Davis: Gets deal from Orlando

Davis signed a contract with the Magic on Monday.

An undrafted rookie out of Charlotte, the 6-foot-3 shooting guard will be given a chance to showcase his skills during training camp and the preseason. The terms of Davis' contract weren't disclosed, but he likely signed an Exhibit 10 deal that would allow him to suit up for the Magic's G League affiliate in Lakeland in the likely event he's waived prior to the regular season.