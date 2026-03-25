Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Another absence coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Isaac is out for Thursday's game against the Kings due to a sprained left knee.
Thursday is set to mark an eighth consecutive absence for Isaac. The veteran forward carries no definitive timeline for his return to the court and can be considered out indefinitely.
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