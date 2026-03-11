site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Available to play
Isaac (knee) is available to play Wednesday against Cleveland.
Isaac will shed his questionable tag and will be available as a depth piece off the bench. Over his last eight appearances, Isaac has averaged a mere 10.6 minutes per contest.
