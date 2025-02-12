Isaac (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Isaac was a late addition to the injury report and will ultimately miss Orlando's final game before the All-Star break, marking his first absence since Dec. 10. In Isaac's stead, Caleb Houstan and Jett Howard are candidates to enter the rotation again.
