Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Isaac is questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls due to left knee soreness.
The forward could go through pregame warmups to test out his knee before the Magic decide on his status. If Isaac can't play, Tristan da Silva would be in line for an uptick in playing time in the Orlando frontcourt.
