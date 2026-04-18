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Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Iffy for Game 1
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1 min read
Isaac (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Pistons.
Isaac is in danger of missing a 20th consecutive contest due to a left knee sprain. If he's ultimately ruled out, Tristan da Silva and Jamal Cain could see a small bump in playing time.
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