Isaac (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Isaac left Tuesday's game after just five minutes of action as he attempted to play through his illness. He remains day-to-day, however. Franz Wagner (conditioning) could potentially make his return Thursday, making minutes even harder to come by for Isaac.
