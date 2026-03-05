Isaac was added to the Magic's injury report and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to left knee soreness.

The Magic will presumably provide an update on Isaac's status closer to pregame warmups, but he could end up being a game-time decision leading up to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. With Wendell Carter (ankle) also listed as questionable, the Magic could need to lean more heavily on Goga Bitadze, Moritz Wagner, Tristan da Silva and Noah Penda to cover minutes in the frontcourt if both Carter and Isaac aren't available.