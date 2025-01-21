Isaac (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Isaac and Cole Anthony (illness) were both late additions to the injury report after presumably waking up under the weather. Isaac has put together some strong showings in January after a sluggish start to the season, but his low workloads make him difficult to rely on in fantasy formats.
