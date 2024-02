Coach Jamahl Mosley said Isaac will limited to around 14-16 minutes during Wednesday's game versus the Knicks, Jake Chapman of the Magic Radio Network reports.

Isaac has dealt with extensive injuries throughout his career, and the Magic will be cautious with him on the second night of a back-to-back Wednesday. Isaac is averaging 5.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 18.0 minutes across his last five outings.