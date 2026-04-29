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Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out again for Game 5
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Isaac (knee) is out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Pistons.
As expected, Isaac will miss yet another contest for Orlando. He's likely going to be doubtful at best for Game 6 on Friday.
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