Isaac (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Phoenix, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

The rookie will miss a second straight game with a strained left foot, and he'll be joined on the sideline by Jonathon Simmons (wrist), who was also doubtful heading into the weekend. The 20-year-old Isaac's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Brooklyn following three full days off.