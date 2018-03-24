Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out again Saturday
Isaac (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Phoenix, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
The rookie will miss a second straight game with a strained left foot, and he'll be joined on the sideline by Jonathon Simmons (wrist), who was also doubtful heading into the weekend. The 20-year-old Isaac's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Brooklyn following three full days off.
