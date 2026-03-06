site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Questionable for Saturday
Isaac (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Isaac remains day-to-day after missing Thursday's game against the Mavericks. Look for Tristan da Silva to see an uptick in minutes if Isaac isn't able to give it a go.
