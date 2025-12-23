site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Questionable for Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Isaac is questionable for Tuesday's game against Portland with a left hip contusion.
The forward is likely to go through pregame warmups before the Magic decide on his final status. If Isaac can't play, more playing time will become available for Jett Howard in the frontcourt.
