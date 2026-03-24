Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Sidelined again Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Isaac (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Isaac will remain sidelined with a left knee sprain. Orlando has yet to provide an update on his availability moving forward, so he can be considered doubtful for Thursday's matchup with the Kings until more information surfaces.
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