default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Robinson will start Sunday's game against the Celtics, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Robinson enters the starting lineup due to Wendell Carter (ankle) and Goga Bitadze (ankle) being out of the lineup. This will be his first start and just his second appearance at the NBA level this season, having logged just two minutes in his previous appearance.

More News