Banchero ended with 10 points (1-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 18 minutes in Sunday's 119-105 preseason loss to Cleveland.

Banchero had his second consecutive double-digit preseason scoring performance. However, he had trouble shooting the ball once again Sunday and has now shot a combined 3-for-17 from the field in his first two preseason appearances. Banchero is coming off a productive 2025-26 campaign, averaging 22.2 points, 5.2 assists and a career-high 8.4 rebounds over 34.8 minutes per contest. Even better, he appeared in 72 regular-season games after logging just 46 in 2024-25. New head coach Sean Sweeney spent time with Banchero over the summer and will reportedly give him the green light to go all out offensively in 2026-27, so there is reason to believe the 23-year-old could be named to the All-Star team for the second time in his career.