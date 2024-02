Banchero (illness) is available for Thursday's game against Cleveland, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Banchero was a late addition to Thursday's injury report due to an illness, but he'll be able to suit up and start against the Cavaliers. Over his five appearances leading up to the All-Star break, he averaged 23.4 points, 7.2 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 35.6 minutes per game.