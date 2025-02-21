Banchero ended Thursday's 114-108 win over Atlanta with 36 points (11-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 11-16 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists over 37 minutes.
Banchero led the Magic in scoring Thursday and was responsible for three of Orlando's six threes in the win. Down 19 points early in the second quarter, Banchero paced the Magic with 18 points during their 38-18 run for the rest of the frame. Over his last five outings, Banchero has averaged 25.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks over 32.8 minutes per game. The Magic start a seven-game homestand Friday against the Grizzlies.
