Magic's Paolo Banchero: Drops 36 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banchero posted 36 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 13-15 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 136-131 loss to the Cavaliers.
Banchero led the Magic in scoring and reached the 30-point threshold for a second consecutive contest, albeit in a losing effort. He also knocked down three triples for the third time over his last five outings -- the first time he's done so in any five-game stretch this season. The star forward also led the team in assists and has dished out at least five dimes in five straight games.
More News
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Massive scoring effort in loss•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Notches 20 points in blowout loss•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Double-double not enough vs. OKC•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Scores team-high 27 points•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Nets 25 points with full line•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Scores 33 in blowout win•