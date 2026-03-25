Banchero posted 36 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 13-15 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 136-131 loss to the Cavaliers.

Banchero led the Magic in scoring and reached the 30-point threshold for a second consecutive contest, albeit in a losing effort. He also knocked down three triples for the third time over his last five outings -- the first time he's done so in any five-game stretch this season. The star forward also led the team in assists and has dished out at least five dimes in five straight games.