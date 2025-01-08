Banchero (oblique) went through a full practice Wednesday, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Banchero continues to clear the final hurdles of his rehab, potentially putting a return on Thursday against the Timberwolves on the table. Orlando will release their injury report Wednesday afternoon or evening, and it will be interesting to see what designation they give their star forward. If he does get the green light to play, it's fair to expect restrictions right out of the gate.