Banchero finished Tuesday's 128-92 loss to the Thunder with 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.

The Magic offense as a whole struggled against the defending champs, as the team shot just 38.2 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from three-point range, and Banchero's numbers suffered as a result. The fourth-year forward has still scored in double digits in 26 straight games dating back to Dec. 7, and he's drained at least one trey in nine straight contests, averaging 24.0 points, 8.6 boards, 4.7 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.0 steals over that latter stretch.