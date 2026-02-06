Banchero registered 22 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 31 minutes during Thursday's 118-98 victory over the Nets.

Banchero missed both of his three-point attempts, but he delivered in every other category and only committed one turnover in his 31 minutes of floor time. The fourth-year forward is averaging 21.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 triples, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.