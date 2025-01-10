Banchero (oblique) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Bucks.

Banchero is nearing a return to the court after having been sidelined since Oct. 30 with a right oblique strain, though he'll likely operate under a minutes restriction if he's able to come back Friday. If the star forward remains sidelined Friday, however, Caleb Houstan could continue starting alongside Tristan da Silva at forward.