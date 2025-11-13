Magic's Paolo Banchero: Questionable to return Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banchero is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to a left groin strain.
Banchero exited Wednesday's contest with 6:40 remaining in the second quarter. If the star forward is unable to return, Tristan da Silva and Jonathan Isaac are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way.
