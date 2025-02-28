Banchero registered 41 points (16-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 121-115 loss to Golden State.

Banchero got the Magic off on the right foot Thursday, scoring 24 points on 10 of 12 shooting in the first half to lead by as much as 17 points. Banchero cooled off in the third quarter with just four points, and while he had a strong 13-point outing in the fourth frame, it wasn't enough to match Stephen Curry's 56-point eruption. Banchero's 41 points were his second-most of the season, and his 16 made field goals tied a season-best from Oct. 28. Banchero and the Magic will look to get back in the win column against the Raptors on Sunday.