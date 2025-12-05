Banchero (groin) is available for Friday's game against the Heat, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Banchero will return to action Friday and make his first appearance since Nov. 12, likely sending Tristan da Silva to a bench role. In his first 11 games this season, Banchero averaged 23.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in 34.7 minutes. However, the superstar forward may face some restrictions during his first game in nearly a month.