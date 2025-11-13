Banchero (groin) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Banchero exited Wednesday's contest with 6:40 remaining in the second quarter due to a left groin strain and will finish with four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 12 minutes. With the star forward sidelined, Tristan da Silva and Jonathan Isaac are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way. Banchero's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Friday's game against the Nets.