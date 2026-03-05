Magic's Tristan da Silva: Coming off bench Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Da Silva is not in the Magic's starting lineup against the Mavericks on Thursday.
Da Silva has started in the Magic's last six games and has averaged 11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 threes over 33.2 minutes per game over that span. He will revert to a bench role for Thursday's contest due to the return of Anthony Black, the latter of whom will start alongside Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter.
