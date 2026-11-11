Da Silva (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Da Silva was questionable to suit up due to a left calf strain, and he will indeed miss his first contest of the 2026-27 campaign with the ailment. Tuesday is the first night of a back-to-back set for Orlando, so the hope is that he'll be able to return for the road tilt against Utah on Wednesday. Jase Richardson, Jamal Cain and Jevon Carter should all see an uptick in minutes, but we'll have to wait for confirmation on who's replacing da Silva in the starting lineup.