Da Silva recorded 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 0-0 FT), three rebounds, five assists and a steal across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 132-116 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Da Silva provided an offensive spark off Orlando's bench, finishing third on the team in scoring while knocking down four three-pointers. The forward was particularly aggressive from beyond the arc, attempting 11 shots from deep and accounting for more than a third of the Magic's three-point attempts among reserves. His perimeter shooting could help him compete for consistent minutes in Orlando's regular-season rotation.