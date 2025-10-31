Magic's Tristan da Silva: Scores 19 points with three steals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
da Silva had 19 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three steals over 22 minutes during Thursday's 123-107 victory over the Hornets.
da Silva has been hit-or-miss this season, but he's been trending up over the past two, scoring in the teens, draining threes and snatching steals, so he's on the radar in deep leagues. It helps that he'll draw a favorable matchup against the Wizards on a six-game Saturday.
