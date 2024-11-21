Carter (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Lakers.
Carter is in danger of missing his 10th straight contest Thursday due to a left foot plantar fasciitis. If the 25-year-old center is upgraded to available, it wouldn't be surprising for him to operate on a minutes restriction.
