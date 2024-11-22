Carter (foot) won't play Thursday against the Lakers.
Carter continues to miss time while on the mend from left foot plantar fasciitis, but he had been listed as questionable leading up to Thursday's contest and looks to be on the cusp of returning to action. His next chance to play will come Saturday against Detroit.
