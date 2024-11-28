Carter (foot) recorded four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 133-119 win over the Bulls.

Back in action after missing the previous 12 games due to left foot plantar fasciitis, Carter reclaimed a spot in the starting five, but he was operating under a minutes limit. Unlike his previous six starts of the season, Carter was deployed at power forward while Goga Bitadze retained a spot on the top unit at center. It's unclear if the Magic plan to move forward with the two-center starting five for the duration of Paolo Banchero's (oblique) absence, as Carter didn't provide Orlando with much floor spacing by going 0-for-3 from downtown. Regardless of how head coach Jamahl Mosley elects to structure his lineups in future games, Carter will likely see at least a slight uptick in playing time as he becomes further removed from the foot issue.