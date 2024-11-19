Carter (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.
Carter practiced Tuesday and appears close to making his return to game action. He's missed eight straight and nine of the last 10, so even if he gets the green light Wednesday, he'll presumably face heavy restrictions.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Ruled out Monday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Not expected to suit up Monday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Slowly progressing with foot injury•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Another absence coming•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Out again Wednesday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Will remain out Tuesday•