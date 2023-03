Graves tallied 14 points (4-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 23 minutes during Saturday's 120-96 loss to South Bay.

Graves struggled with his shot in the regular-season finale but still tied his season high with 14 points and recorded at least three steals for the fifth time during the campaign. He'll finish the season with averages of 6.3 points, 4.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 19.8 minutes.