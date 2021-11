Graves finished with 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-111 loss to the ignite.

The guard impressed on both sides of the floor as he was able to accumulate two steals and blocks apiece. Graves is averaging 11.4 points, 6.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 26.3 minutes per game over his first seven appearances of the year. Stockton gets to rematch the Ignite on Monday.