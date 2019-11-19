Marquise Moore: Waived by Iowa
The Iowa Wolves waived Moore from his G League contract Monday.
Moore appeared in just one game or the Wolves and logged just over two minutes during that contest, so it's not a huge surprise that the team has decided to move on. The club signed Jaylen Johnson to a G League contract in a corresponding move.
