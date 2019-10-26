Matt Kenyon: Picked 19th in G League Draft
The Captial City Go-Go selected Kenyon 19th overall in the 2019 G League Draft.
Kenyon played professionally with Brisbane in 2017-18, though he averaged just 4.5 minutes per game for the club. He will now try his hand at the American iteration of the game, beginning his career in the G League ranks.
