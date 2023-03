Calloo mustered two points (1-1 FG) and no other stats across three minutes in Windy City's 114-93 win over Maine on Sunday.

Calloo and second-unit mates Charles Matthews and Ben Coupet all logged quick three-minute stints off the bench in the lopsided victory. The 23-year-old hasn't logged more than eight minutes since Jan. 4, keeping him a fantasy non-factor for the time being.