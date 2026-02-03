Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Downgraded to doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Celtics with a right lower-leg contusion
After being listed as questionable, Williams is now unlikely to play Tuesday. Ryan Nembhard could now see enough playing time at point guard to work his way into the streaming mix in deeper fantasy leagues.
