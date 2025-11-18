Williams produced 15 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Monday's 120-96 loss to Minnesota.

Williams wasn't great from the field Monday but made up for it at the free-throw line, converting all six of his attempts from the charity stripe. Since moving into the starting lineup Nov. 10, the 25-year-old has averaged 14.6 points, 5.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 27.8 minutes across five games. D'Angelo Russell continues to log significant backcourt minutes off the bench, but Williams has outperformed him recently.