Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Tallies 15 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams produced 15 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Monday's 120-96 loss to Minnesota.
Williams wasn't great from the field Monday but made up for it at the free-throw line, converting all six of his attempts from the charity stripe. Since moving into the starting lineup Nov. 10, the 25-year-old has averaged 14.6 points, 5.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 27.8 minutes across five games. D'Angelo Russell continues to log significant backcourt minutes off the bench, but Williams has outperformed him recently.
More News
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Just misses double-double•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Impresses in first start of season•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Starting Monday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Scores in double figures off bench•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Drops 10 off bench•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Scores 20 points with seven boards•