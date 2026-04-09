Flagg (wrist) is available for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

As expected, Flagg will shake off his probable tag due to a left wrist sprain and suit up in the second half of this back-to-back set. The star rookie has posted at least 24 points in six of his last eight games, averaging 29.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.9 combined steals-plus-blocks over 35.8 minutes per game during that span.