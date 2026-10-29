Flagg finished with 26 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and eight assists across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 120-96 victory over Oklahoma City.

Flagg's phenomenal 2026-27 campaign continued Wednesday, with the 2025 No. 1 overall pick scoring over 20 points for the third time this season. He hasn't been consistent shooting the ball, and turnovers have also been somewhat of a concern. However, despite the struggles in those areas, Flagg is still putting up All-Star numbers, and at this rate, his name should be mentioned in MVP conversations throughout the year.