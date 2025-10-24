Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Listed out with ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Wizards.
After sitting out the morning shootaround, Gafford has been ruled out for a second straight game to open the season. The big man's next chance to play comes Sunday against the Raptors. With Gafford sidelined, Dereck Lively is locked in as the Mavericks' top center in a soft matchup against Washington.
