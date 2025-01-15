Gafford logged 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 118-99 loss to Denver.

Gafford had a decent stat line considering the minutes he played, and the big man posted his best scoring output since Dec. 28, when he had 15 points in a loss to the Trail Blazers. Gafford could be in line for a bigger role in the short term if Dereck Lively (ankle) ends up missing time following the injury he sustained Tuesday, particularly with the Mavericks playing on the second leg of a back-to-back set Wednesday.