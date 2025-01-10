Lively ended with 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 35 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Lively held down the frontcourt effectively, racking up a great line while containing DeAndre Ayton's production. Donovan Clingan has a bit more success against Lively, but the 2023 first-round pick was nonetheless impressive. Daniel Gafford only managed 10 minutes during Thursday's win, so it appears that Lively is strengthening his hold on the starting job.